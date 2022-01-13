The Officers Who Investigated Gabby Petito And Brian Laundrie Before Her Death Made Mistakes, An Independent Review Found

Police camera video shows Gabby Petito talking to an officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah.

The police officers who investigated a domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiancé shortly before her death made several mistakes and should be placed on probation, according to an independent review released Wednesday.

The report found that the two Moab police officers who contacted Petito and Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021, after being alerted to a "domestic problem" failed to cite Petito for domestic violence, misinterpreted Utah's assault code, did not take photographs of her injuries, and neglected to contact the 911 caller who reported seeing Laundrie slap Petito, among other issues. The mistakes they made, however, were not intentional, and it's impossible to say what impact they may have had on her death, concluded Price City, Utah, police Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe, who conducted the review.



"The officers did not know what they were doing was wrong at the time and did not make the decision to benefit themselves in any way," Ratcliffe wrote. "They both believed at the time they were making the right decision based on the totality of the circumstances that were presented."



In addition to placing the officers on probation, Ratcliffe recommended that Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins receive additional training on report writing and investigating domestic violence, as well as overall reviews of how the Moab Police Department approves reports and its requirements on gathering photographic evidence of injuries sustained by and offering medical assistance to all individuals involved in an incident. He also advised that Moab police follow up with the 911 caller that the officers failed to interview, despite the time that has passed since their report.

In a statement, the city said it planned to implement the recommendations.

"As the Moab City Police Department continues its daily mission to serve our community, efforts are underway to provide additional resources and tools to assist the[m] in addressing domestic violence incidents," the statement read.

The disappearance and death of Petito, the 22-year-old aspiring social media influencer who went missing while documenting her #VanLife cross-country road trip with Laundrie on Instagram and YouTube, captivated the internet last year. After a coroner determined the cause of her death was strangulation, domestic violence survivors and advocates raised concerns about what they believed should have tipped off Moab police that Petito's life was in danger.

"If this case was handled flawlessly, would it have changed anything?" Ratcliffe wrote in his report. "Nobody knows."

