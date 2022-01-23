No, This School District Is Not Putting Litter Boxes In Bathrooms For Students Who Identify As Cats, The Superintendent Says

A Michigan superintendent had to refute a wild rumor that a litter box was provided in a school bathroom for students who identify as cats last week after a video of a parent raising the claim at a school board meeting spread on social media.

"It is unconscionable that this afternoon I am sending this communication," Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow wrote in a community message on Thursday. "There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation! There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools."

The claim was raised by a parent named Lisa Hansen during the public comment portion of the district's board of education meeting on Dec. 20. In her remarks, Hansen said she planned to comment on county COVID-19 testing protocols for schools, but that she needed to first address something else: furries.

"Yesterday I heard something, and I was stunned, and today I am equally stunned and a little bit upset. Well, not a little bit, a lot a bit upset — furious, I would even use that word," Hansen said. "I heard that at least one of our schools in our town has a, in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litter box for the kids that identify as cats. And um, I am really disturbed by that."

She continued that she planned to "do some more investigation" into the issue but that it was a problem that was happening nationwide, saying that she was really upset "that my child is put in an environment like that."

"This whole furry thing has just got me," Hansen said. "I’m staying calm, but I'm not happy about it, and it’s happened on your watch and I don't understand it."