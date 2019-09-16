A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and their four young children, whose bodies were discovered after he was involved in a car crash.

Michael Wayne Jones Jr., 38, is facing a charge of second-degree homicide for the death of his wife, 32-year-old Casei Jones, who was reported missing along with the four children Saturday night after family members said they had not been seen for six weeks.

"As a parent it breaks my heart. As a sheriff it angers me," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told reporters on Monday. "All we need to know is that’s evil, and evil did something, and evil needs to pay for what he did."



Michael Jones told officers who responded to the single-vehicle crash in Brantley County, Georgia, that Casei's body was in his van. He later led detectives to the remains of the four children — Cameron, 10, Preston, 5, Mercalli, 2, and Aiyana, 1 — officials said.