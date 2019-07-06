21 People Were Injured In A Suspected Gas Explosion At A Florida Shopping Center

More than 20 people were injured in an explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, on Saturday afternoon.

The Plantation Fire Department responded to a call of a possible gas explosion at or near the L.A. Fitness on South University Drive at 11:28 a.m., said Battalion Chief Joel Gordon.

Gordon said 21 people were injured, including two who were in serious condition. Officials found wounded people scattered throughout the area, including in the gym.

He added that he believed one child was among the injured but was not one of the two in serious condition.

"At this point, we believe we've accounted for everyone," Gordon said during a press conference Saturday afternoon, noting that officials were doing a secondary search of the collapsed structure next to the gym. "Thank goodness at this point nobody was killed. ... As bad as it is, it could have been a lot worse."

Gordon said responders found ruptured gas lines and an active gas leak when they arrived on scene but have not determined whether that was the cause of the explosion.

The exact origin of the explosion is still under investigation but several units in a strip mall next to the L.A. Fitness, including a closed pizza restaurant, were destroyed, officials said.