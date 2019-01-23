Five People Were Killed In A Shooting Inside A Florida Bank

A suspect surrendered following a standoff with police at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida. "Today has been a tragic day in our community," the police chief said.

Chris O'meara / AP

Five people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a bank in Florida, authorities said.

Officers from the Sebring Police Department and Highlands County Sheriff's Office responded to the SunTrust Bank in Sebring at 12:36 p.m. after a person called the departments' consolidated dispatch center and said he had entered the bank and and began shooting. The suspect, identified as Zephen Xaver, a 21-year-old Sebring resident, surrendered to the sheriff's SWAT team after barricading himself inside the bank, authorities said. "Today has been a tragic day in our community," Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said during a news conference Wednesday. "We’ve suffered a significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime."

Chris O'meara / AP Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund

The investigation is ongoing. The victims have not yet been identified. In a joint statement on Facebook, police said the five victims were the only people inside the bank at the time of the shooting. "I have been in law enforcement all of my adult life and this horrific incident shocks and angers me more than anything I have encountered in my career," Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said in the statement. "While we still don’t know what drove the suspect to commit this heinous act, there is no excuse that can justify the cold-blooded murder of multiple victims."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis commended local authorities for their response, adding that he had asked the state Department of Law Enforcement to assist with the investigation. "This is a terrible day for Sebring, Highlands County, and for the state of Florida," DeSantis said. "This is an individual who needs to face very swift and exacting justice."

Spoke to both Sheriff Paul Blackman and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the tragic shooting in Sebring and offered all the support they may need. Casey and I are praying for the victims and their families.