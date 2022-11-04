Over 64% of voters approved Amendment 4, which restored voting rights to people convicted of felonies, except for murder and sexual offenses, automatically after they complete all the terms of their sentences, including parole or probation. When it was passed in November 2018, the initiative was expected to impact approximately 1.4 million people who had been permanently barred from voting in Florida unless they were granted clemency by the governor on a case-by-case basis.

It was thought to be the largest expansion of voting rights in Florida since the voting age was lowered to 18 in 1971 and could have led to an influx of Democratic-leaning voters in the key swing state. But those potential gains were swiftly wiped out the following year when the Republican-controlled legislature passed a law making restoration contingent on payment of all restitution, fees, and fines related to their convictions. Formerly incarcerated people immediately sued the state, likening the law to a “poll tax” that disproportionately affected people of color and those with low incomes. A federal appeals court ultimately upheld the law in a September 2020 ruling.

In response to the law, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, the group behind the 2018 amendment, set up a program to help people figure out how much they owe and pay off their financial obligations. Because there is no central database showing what people owe, it has been difficult at times for individuals to determine if they have any outstanding fees or fines.

Neil Volz, deputy director for the coalition, told BuzzFeed News it has paid more than $30 million to remove the barrier to voting for 42,000 people with felony convictions. Still, an estimated 934,529 people in Florida — or about 6% of the state’s adults — remain disenfranchised due to unpaid fines, fees, or restitution, according to the Sentencing Project’s report released in October.

Among those still unable to vote because of outstanding fees is 34-year-old Panama City resident Chandler Strong. Strong told BuzzFeed News he still owes about $2,200 and that he is working with the coalition to get that paid off. But they haven’t been able to take care of it yet because of an issue with a county clerk’s office.

Strong, who sold crack cocaine as a teen and then served several years in federal prison as an adult for conspiracy to sell a controlled substance, said he’s worked hard to turn his life around and be a source of inspiration for young people. The inability to vote in spite of that and the passage of Amendment 4 feel “like a slap in the face from the system,” he told BuzzFeed News.

“You can work as hard as you can to change something,” Strong said, “but they're still going to try to throw some kind of technical in the game.”

For Caroline, the state law means she probably won’t be able to vote again unless her finances drastically change. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to pay $186,717 back to the Department of Veterans Affairs after she erroneously received payments meant for her mother, who died of cancer. She currently makes $50,500 a year before taxes with a job in the theme park industry; finding any job with a conviction on her record has been a challenge.

Seeing formerly incarcerated people get arrested by DeSantis’s new election crime office in August for allegedly voting illegally in 2020 hit home for Caroline and Strong. Body camera footage of three of those individuals showed their confusion and dismay over being accused of fraud for casting a ballot when they thought they were allowed to vote.

"What is wrong with this state, man?" Tony Patterson, 40, said as he was being arrested, according to the footage made public by the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald. "Voter fraud? Y'all said anybody with a felony could vote, man."