"The Racists Believe He's A Racist": Florida's Democratic Nominee Calls Out His Republican Opponent

Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, all but accused his Republican opponent of being a racist during their second and final debate Wednesday night.

Gillum — the state’s first black gubernatorial nominee from a major party — called out former Rep. Ron DeSantis for multiple race-related controversies that have bogged down the Republican nominee's campaign, including DeSantis's refusal to return a campaign contribution from a donor who called former president Barack Obama the n-word on Twitter.

"Now I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist," Gillum said during the debate. "I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist."