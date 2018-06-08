A Woman Was Killed By An Alligator In Florida While Walking Her Dogs By A Lake

The two dogs reportedly would not leave the water's edge as authorities conducted a daylong search for the woman. Her body was found late Friday.

A woman was killed by an alligator Friday while walking her dogs near a lake in Florida, authorities said.

The woman, who was identified as 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, of Plantation, Florida, was reported missing at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park in Davie, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Search teams found the woman's body Friday night, a spokesperson for the FWC said. They are now conducting an investigation.



"This tragedy is heartbreaking for everyone involved, and our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim at this time," the commission said in a statement.

