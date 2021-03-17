Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a large cache of fireworks exploded at a house in Southern California, sparking a fire and sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky.

Ontario Fire Chief Ray Gayk said the fire department received multiple reports of explosions in a residential neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was in flames amid a continuing series of large explosions, said Gayk, who described the fireworks as the type that would be used in a pyrotechnics display.

"It was very evident that we had a lot of commercial-grade fireworks that were going off," he told reporters during a press conference. "We don't know right now where they came from [or] what was going on in the house."

Officers evacuated residents in the immediate area, including individuals who were at the house where the fireworks were going off, Police Chief Mike Lorenz said. Two horses and a dog were also rescued from the area, officials said.