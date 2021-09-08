Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ Lawyers Said She’s A Failure But Not A Criminal On The First Day Of Her Fraud Trial

“Now, in the end, Theranos failed and Ms. Holmes walked away with nothing,” an attorney for Holmes said. “But failure is not a crime.”

Nick Otto / AFP via Getty Images Elizabeth Holmes arrives for jury selection on Aug. 31, 2021.

SAN JOSE, California — With her black turtlenecks and wide-eyed stare, for years Elizabeth Holmes cartoonishly embodied the image of the Silicon Valley founder whose big ideas could change the world. But following the spectacular and public breakdown of her blood-testing company Theranos, lawyers at Holmes’ federal fraud trial on Wednesday attempted to tell a different story: Was she actually a liar and cheat, grasping for money and fame? Or simply a woman who tried hard and failed? Attorneys for the Department of Justice and defense lawyers for Holmes presented those two pictures in their opening statements to a jury of five women and seven men. Over the course of the next several months, they will hear testimony from former Theranos employees, investors, patients, and others to determine whether Holmes, the former Theranos CEO who was once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, intentionally misled and lied to investors and patients about the capabilities of her company’s blood-testing technology. “This is a case about fraud, about lying and cheating to get money,” Assistant US Attorney Robert Leach told the jury. Holmes, 37, is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Each count carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison if she is convicted.

Jp Yim / Getty Images Holmes in 2015.

Prosecutors allege that Holmes conspired with her ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was Theranos’s president and chief operating officer, to carry out the scheme. The pair knew the company’s blood tests produced unreliable results yet still sold them, prosecutors said, and then committed wire fraud by electronically sending those results to patients and doctors across state lines. Balwani is facing the same set of charges as Holmes and will undergo a separate trial next year. In the defense’s statement, Holmes’ attorney Lance Wade portrayed the former CEO as a businessperson who “worked herself to the bone” for years to achieve a noble and worthwhile goal: to make lab testing cheaper and more accessible. She did not succeed, but that doesn’t make her a criminal, Wade said. “Now, in the end, Theranos failed. And Ms. Holmes walked away with nothing,” Wade said. “But failure is not a crime.”

Nick Otto / AFP via Getty Images Elizabeth Holmes (center) arrives for the first day of her fraud trial in San Jose, California, on Sept. 8, 2021.