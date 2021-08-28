Elizabeth Holmes Might Accuse Her Ex-Boyfriend Of Clouding Her Judgement Due To Mental And Sexual Abuse

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of the disgraced blood diagnostics company Theranos, might accuse her ex-boyfriend of mentally and sexually abusing her, thereby clouding her judgement during the time she allegedly committed fraud, according to court documents that were unsealed ahead of her criminal trial.

Holmes, 37, is facing a dozen charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

In the court documents unsealed on Saturday, Holmes' attorneys allege that her co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani abused and controlled her during their decade-long relationship, "including during the period of the charged conspiracies."

Balwani was Theranos's president and chief operating officer, and is facing the same set of charges. He's due to go on trial next year.

Holmes had sought to revolutionize medicine with Theranos's proprietary machine, called the Edison, which she claimed could run hundreds of blood tests on just a few drops of blood. The Edison was supposedly faster, cheaper, and more accurate than all other blood-testing lab equipment on the market. But as a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed in 2015, the machine could run, in reality, only a small number of the tests and its results were rife with inaccuracies. Instead, Theranos used commercially available machines to run the majority of its tests, diluting the tiny vials of blood to increase their volume for some tests and using much larger samples drawn from patient's arms for others.

Now, federal prosecutors must convince a jury that Holmes intentionally lied to patients and investors about the capabilities of her company's technology. If she is convicted, she will face up to 20 years in prison, plus a fine of $250,000 and restitution for each count.

As part of Holmes’ defense strategy, her attorneys may introduce evidence from a clinical psychologist, Mindy Mechanic, regarding “a mental condition bearing on guilt.” According to the documents, Mechanic, an expert on “interpersonal violence,” could speak to whether Holmes’ relationship with Balwani “was consistent with intimate partner abuse” and also discuss “present diagnoses of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression, and anxiety.”

According to the court documents, Holmes might allege at trial that Balwani was sexually abusive and threw objects her. And in addition to monitoring her phone and emails, he "controlled what she ate, how she dressed, how much money she could spend, who she could interact with — essentially dominating her and erasing her capacity to make decisions," the court documents state.