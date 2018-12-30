A Hotel Has Fired Two Employees After They Called The Police On A Black Guest Who Was On The Phone With His Mom

A DoubleTree hotel has fired two employees after they called the police on a black guest who was talking to his mom on the phone in the lobby and kicked him out of the hotel.

The DoubleTree Portland said on Twitter Saturday that the hotel had terminated the two employees involved in the Dec. 22 incident.

"Their actions were inconsistent with our standards & values," the hotel tweeted. "We reiterate our sincere apology for what he endured & will work with diversity experts to ensure this never happens again."



The DoubleTree by Hilton also addressed the incident at its Portland, Oregon, location, saying that the hotel chain "has zero tolerance for racism."



In posts on Instagram and Facebook, Jermaine Massey said a security guard and a manager at the hotel called the police to remove him from the hotel, saying that he was "a safety threat to other guests" and was "a disturbance because I took a personal phone call from my mom in a more remote area of the lobby."

"Tonight I was racially profiled and discriminated against for taking a phone call in the lobby of my hotel room at the @doubletreepdx @doubletree," Massey wrote.