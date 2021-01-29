What Is Double-Masking? Here’s How It Can Keep You Safer From The Coronavirus.

With more contagious variants of the coronavirus spreading and vaccination still months away for many Americans, experts agree it’s time to think harder about how well your face masks are protecting you.

That could mean double-masking or upgrading to an N95 respirator, the gold standard used by healthcare workers, in particularly risky situations, experts told BuzzFeed News. And while the best way to mask will depend on individual circumstances, it’s clear an ill-fitting, flimsy layer of cloth just doesn’t cut it.

“It's just a nuanced conversation of like, ‘Is this a little bit better, or is this a little bit better?’” said Alex Huffman, an aerosol scientist at the University of Denver in Colorado. “It's really about quality on one side and fit on the other, and [how] they come together.”

How should you double-mask? When? Is a cloth mask still effective?

“The philosophy that one mask is good, two masks are better is probably true,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. “I would prefer that somebody wore one mask properly than two masks improperly, but if you can wear two masks properly, that's great.”

BuzzFeed News checked in with eight doctors and scientists about how to better protect ourselves and others right now. Here’s their advice.

Whatever you wear, make sure it fits snugly to your face.

Whether you’re doubling up, wearing an N95, or just donning your favorite fabric mask, the most important thing to do is make sure you’re wearing it properly. Masks should cover your nose and mouth and be as tight to your face as possible, according to the CDC.

“It should fit tightly all the way around the mask, so that there aren’t any gaps where air — and viruses — can easily leak through,” wrote Linsey Marr, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. “Having a gap is like having a hole in the mask.”

In an article published earlier this month, Marr, an expert in airborne transmission of viruses, recommended wearing a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask as one way to reduce leaks. Some engineers have also developed braces that help seal masks to the wearer's face.

“It forces the air to go through the material” rather than leaking out the sides or around your nose, Huffman said.

Before heading out, check to see if you can feel air coming out the sides of the mask or out around your nose, and if so, try to adjust the nose wire and straps to make it as tight as possible.

Who should double up?

Dr. Monica Gandhi, who coauthored the article with Marr, recommends that people who are more at risk of severe illness, work indoors around other people, or live in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high wear a cloth mask on top of a surgical one or insert a filter in between two cloth layers.

The idea has been hailed as common sense by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. The CDC, meanwhile, has not made a recommendation on double-masking and did not respond to questions from BuzzFeed News.

Gandhi, an infectious diseases doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said people shouldn’t double-mask if they’re just going out for a walk in an area where they can still keep their distance from others. Double-masking is more important when indoors and in places where distancing is difficult, she added.

Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at UCSF, said he prefers to wear the cloth mask or whichever layer is flatter underneath, saying he’s found it’s easier to create a seal on his face that way. (This reporter personally tried it both ways and found not too much of a difference.) “It’s what works for the wearer,” Rutherford said.

While some experts said it was probably fine to wear two cloth masks — as long as you can breathe easily and fit them close to your face — they said it probably isn’t worth it to wear three or more masks at once.

“It just muffles your voice and it doesn’t add any extra efficacy,” Gandhi said.