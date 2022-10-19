A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her

LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her.

Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being referred to by her initials, J.B., testified through tears that she woke up multiple times to find Masterson on top of her penetrating her vaginally without her consent at his Hollywood Hills home early in the morning on April 25, 2003.

The first time, she said, she reached up and grabbed the hair on the back of his head to try to get him to stop, but he quickly removed her hand and continued to rape her. J.B. then grabbed a pillow from behind her neck and smashed it into his face to try to push him away, she testified, but that also didn’t work.

“He shoved it back in my face harder and I — completely with all this body weight on me just smothered,” J.B. said, struggling to get the words out as she cried. “I could not breathe. I couldn't breathe.”

She said after that, she lost consciousness, and when she came to again, the pillow was no longer on her face but Masterson was still on top of her. This time, she testified, she grabbed onto his throat; his face was inches away from her and looked angry as she’d never seen him before.

“He was so scary,” J.B. said. According to her, he then pulled her hand off his throat.

“His face, I’d never seen it look like that,” she testified.

Holding her hands down with one of his hands, Masterson then wrapped his other hand around her throat, she said, and “squeezed really hard.”

“I thought that I was going to die,” she said, shaking as she cried. “He’s going to kill me.”

J.B. is one of three women Masterson, 46, a celebrity Scientologist who is best known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, is charged with raping by force or fear at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. The women, who are all former Scientologists, say that in each incident, Masterson supplied them with alcohol, and when they became disoriented, he took them upstairs to his bedroom and violently raped them.

Masterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed that he had only consensual sex with the women. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years to life in prison.

As J.B. described the 2003 incident on the witness stand, Masterson stared at her from across the room, at times resting his face on his hand.

She testified that she had not intended to end up at the actor's house that night but went there with a friend to pick keys to the home of Brie Shaffer, her best friend and Masterson's assistant. She'd planned to sleep at there before taking Shaffer to the airport early in the morning.

But they couldn't locate the keys, she said, so J.B. and her friend planned to crash on Masterson's couch until they could connect with Shaffer. But then Masterson brought J.B. a drink, she said, and after she had consumed about half of it, forced her into his jacuzzi. While sitting in the water, J.B. said she noticed her vision had become blurry, and she felt nauseous but was unable to pull herself out of the hot tub. Masterson then took her upstairs and stuck his fingers down her throat as she vomited into his toilet, she testified. After getting her in the shower, Masterson laid her down on his bed. She said she passed out until being woken up by the pain of him penetrating her vagina.

In the middle of her testimony, J.B. began crying and shaking uncontrollably, saying, “I can’t do this. I can’t do this.” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo paused the proceedings for several minutes, then the testimony continued.