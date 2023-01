"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict

Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.

Prosecutors said they plan to retry Masterson on the same counts. Motion hearings are scheduled for March 6 and March 27. Jury selection in the retrial is set to begin March 29.

According to Variety, the jurors had leaned toward acquittal on all three counts, but Mueller argued on Tuesday that the jury had ignored supporting testimony.



“Not giving these victims another chance with a jury who can sit there and consider all of the evidence — win, lose, or draw — that would be an injustice,” Mueller said.