"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict

The weekslong trial featured graphic testimony from the three women Masterson was charged with raping and a fourth woman who also accused him of sexual assault, as well as extensive discussion about the Church of Scientology.

Masterson, a prominent Scientologist who is best known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, attempted to keep the church out of the trial. But the institution and its practices took center stage as the three women, who are all former Scientologists, testified about how church officials allegedly tried to shield the actor from accountability.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News on behalf of the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, two of the women and one of their husbands said they were "completely committed" to participating and testifying in the next trial against Masterson. The firm is representing the individuals in their civil case against Masterson and the Church of Scientology.

"We are pleased that Danny Masterson will not be permitted to simply escape criminal accountability," they said.



Masterson maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings and claimed that he only had consensual sex with the women. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison.



His attorneys recently filed court papers asking Judge Charlaine Olmedo to dismiss the charges. They argued that the jury in the first trial believed "there were significant evidentiary and credibility problems" with the prosecutors' case.

"And while there was disagreement as to the ultimate vote, on one thing the jurors all appeared to agree — no reasonable jury was ever going to come to a unanimous finding on guilty on any count," Masterson's attorneys wrote.

According to multiple news outlets, Olmedo denied the request Tuesday, allowing prosecutors to move forward. Jury selection is set to begin on March 29.