"This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person."

NBC

Republican congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw appeared on Saturday Night Live and made fun of Pete Davidson after the cast member made a really bad joke about the wounded war veteran's eye patch during last week's episode. During the Weekend Update segment last week, Davidson was giving his "First Impressions" of the midterm elections when he mocked Crenshaw, who lost his right eye during an attack with an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. "You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie," Davidson said. "I'm sorry I know he lost his eye in war or whatever." Davidson got a lot of backlash for the joke and took the opportunity on this week's Weekend Update segment to apologize before bringing out Crenshaw himself to the anchor's desk.

NBC

"Thank you so much for coming," Davidson said. "Thanks for making a Republican look good," Crenshaw smirked. After laughing — "you've got to stop saying that" — Davidson then apologized directly to Crenshaw, who accepted. The new lawmaker from Texas' phone then started ringing, playing a song by — you guessed it — Ariana Grande, Davidson's ex-fiance. "I'm just going to let it ring," Crenshaw smiled.

NBC

Crenshaw then had the chance to give his own "First Impressions" of Davidson.

"This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person," Crenshaw said. NBC

"He looks like a troll doll with a tapeworm," Crenshaw added. He then took one last dig at Davidson.

"He looks like Martin Short in The Santa Clause 3 — by the way, one of these people was actually good on SNL." NBC