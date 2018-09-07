A Dallas Police Officer Fatally Shot A 26-Year-Old Black Man In His Apartment After Mistaking It For Her Own Home
Officials said it wasn't clear what the white officer's interaction was with the victim, Botham Jean, before she fired her weapon.
An off-duty Dallas police officer shot and killed her black neighbor inside his home Thursday night after she entered his apartment, mistaking it for her own.
Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the officer was in uniform and was returning to what she believed to be her apartment after finishing her shift when she encountered 26-year-old Botham Jean around 9:59 p.m.
"It's not clear what [the] interaction was between them," Hall told reporters during a press conference Friday afternoon. "At some point, she fired her weapon, striking the victim."
The white woman officer, who has not yet been identified, called 911 and told dispatchers she was involved in a shooting at the apartments located at 1210 S. Lamar St.
Jean was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"Initial indications were that we were dealing with an officer-involved shooting, however, as we continued the investigation it became clear that we were dealing with what appears to be much of a very unique situation," Hall said.
The chief said the department was seeking an arrest warrant for manslaughter and that a blood sample was taken from the officer to determine if drugs or alcohol were in her system. Hall said she did not know what time the officer's shift ended or what she was doing before the incident.
The Texas Rangers are also investigating the incident.
Hall said she had spoken with Jean's sister and offered her condolences to his family.
"Right now there are more questions than we have answers," Hall said. "We are working as vigorously and as meticulously as we can to ensure the integrity of this case."
Jean was from the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia and attended Harding University in Arkansas, according to his Facebook page.
In a statement posted to Facebook, the university said Jean graduated in 2016 and often led worship for chapel and for campus events.
"The entire Harding family grieves today for the loss of Botham, who has meant so very much to us," the statement said. "Please join us in praying for Botham’s friends and family and for all who were touched by his extraordinary life."
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
