A Dallas Police Officer Fatally Shot A 26-Year-Old Black Man In His Apartment After Mistaking It For Her Own Home

An off-duty Dallas police officer shot and killed her black neighbor inside his home Thursday night after she entered his apartment, mistaking it for her own.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the officer was in uniform and was returning to what she believed to be her apartment after finishing her shift when she encountered 26-year-old Botham Jean around 9:59 p.m.

"It's not clear what [the] interaction was between them," Hall told reporters during a press conference Friday afternoon. "At some point, she fired her weapon, striking the victim."

The white woman officer, who has not yet been identified, called 911 and told dispatchers she was involved in a shooting at the apartments located at 1210 S. Lamar St.

Jean was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



"Initial indications were that we were dealing with an officer-involved shooting, however, as we continued the investigation it became clear that we were dealing with what appears to be much of a very unique situation," Hall said.



The chief said the department was seeking an arrest warrant for manslaughter and that a blood sample was taken from the officer to determine if drugs or alcohol were in her system. Hall said she did not know what time the officer's shift ended or what she was doing before the incident.

The Texas Rangers are also investigating the incident.