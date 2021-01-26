A Casino CEO Allegedly Chartered A Plane To A Remote Canadian Community And Lied To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine

"We are deeply concerned by the actions of individuals who put our Elders and vulnerable people at risk to jump the line for selfish purposes," a community leader said.

A casino company CEO and his wife are facing charges after allegedly chartering a plane to a remote Indigenous community in Canada, breaking isolation requirements, and pretending to be members of the vulnerable population in order to get the coronavirus vaccine last week. Rodney Baker, 55, and Ekaterina Baker, 32, were charged Jan. 21 under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act with failure to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry into the territory and failure to behave in a manner consistent with the declaration provided upon entry, according to court documents provided to BuzzFeed News. They both face $575 fines for each count

Up until Sunday, Rodney was the president and CEO of Great Canadian Gaming, where he had earned millions in compensation. The company announced in a statement on Monday that he was "no longer affiliated in any way with Great Canadian, and has left the company receiving no form of severance whatsoever." Ekaterina is an actor with credits in Chick Fight and the Mel Gibson movie Fatman. Her manager did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment Tuesday.

The @yukon_news has decided to name the two individuals who have been charged with breaking self-isolation to get the Moderna vaccine in Beaver Creek. CBC North and @xjackiehong broke the first story on Friday. https://t.co/LYbdb3ynzp Twitter: @hyritchie

The couple was first identified by Yukon News, which reported on Monday that the Bakers had lied to officials at a mobile vaccine clinic in Beaver Creek, saying that they were workers at a local motel, in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Beaver Creek is an isolated community near the Alaska border that's home to less than 125 people, many of them members of the White River First Nation. Local outlets reported that the couple first traveled to the city of Whitehorse before taking a chartered plane to Beaver Creek, more than 200 miles away. In Canada, vaccines are currently being prioritized people living in remote and isolated Indigenous communities, along with healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. According to the Yukon government's vaccination plan, appointments are currently open to all Beaver Creek residents aged 18 and older. The White River First Nation has called for more serious penalties to be issued against the Bakers, calling their actions "a blatant disregard for the rules" meant to keep its vulnerable community safe during the pandemic. "We are deeply concerned by the actions of individuals who put our Elders and vulnerable people at risk to jump the line for selfish purposes," the nation's chief Angela Demit said in a statement Monday. "While we understand many want to have a vaccination immediately, it is not appropriate to skirt the rules put in place and approach our community in this way." Demit added Beaver Creek was selected to receive priority for vaccines because of its remoteness, elderly and high-risk population, and limited access to healthcare.

Ekaterina Baker’s Instagram was filled with posts about staying home, quarantining and keeping communities safe. I worry it feels vindictive, rather than journalistic to share this, but it suggests the Bakers knew the implications of their actions. Twitter: @hyritchie