This Nurse Treating COVID-19 Patients Spent At Least $500 On Protective Gear Because Her Hospital Kept Running Out

Alfredo Estrella / AFP via Getty Images Employees work in the production of N95 face masks at a factory in Mexico City.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers had no trouble getting their hands on respirator masks and other protective gear when they needed it at the John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County. But near the end of February, as concerns about COVID-19 grew, all that changed.

"N95 masks were something that were readily available," Elizabeth Lalasz, a nurse at the Chicago hospital, told BuzzFeed News. "They were in these drawers, big drawers that you opened up when you went into isolation rooms. They were suddenly gone. All of them." Shortages of personal protective equipment, or PPE, hit healthcare workers around the US hard, prompting local leaders to spend millions to make up the shortfall and some hospital administrators to enter into desperate deals. But months later, the shortages are ongoing, and nurses and other healthcare workers across the country have said they're still having to reuse masks, respirators, and other gear that's manufactured to be used only once. For Lalasz, it's been so hard to count on her hospital having enough masks, foot and head covers, and gowns stocked over the past three months, that she and some of her coworkers have resorted to buying supplies off eBay and bringing them to work.

"Literally, I probably have at least $500 if not close to $1,000 worth of my own PPE," Lalasz said in a phone interview last week. "We don't trust our employers to protect us, so we have to protect ourselves and then share it amongst each other."

Courtesy Elizabeth Lalasz Personal protective supplies that Lalasz has purchased to bring to work.

Lalasz, who is a steward for the local National Nurses United at Stroger hospital, said the union has been fighting since February to get nurses access to basic gear when treating COVID-19 patients, like N95 masks and shoe covers. The nurses have also pushed back against management for requiring workers to reuse that gear for multiple patients and over the course of several days, she said. Thousands of healthcare workers have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and dozens have died. "It's been an ongoing fight to varying degrees," Lalasz said. "Different things we have been told we don't have access to, we don't need, we've run out of, I mean, the PPE fight is constant." At first, the N95s were locked up with managers and only given out when asked for, she said. Then, after regaining access to the respirators, nurses were told they had to reuse them for weeks and to tuck them away in a paper bag when they were in between shifts.



Courtesy Elizabeth Lalasz Elizabeth Lalasz