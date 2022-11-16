Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done.

The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made the call Wednesday after days of watching Republicans slowly inch toward securing a House majority.

After a tense campaign defined by inflation, rhetoric about rising crime, decimation of abortion rights, and ongoing threats to democracy, voters delivered a split verdict. The election’s outcome will give Republicans leverage to force Democrats to cut spending and allow them to open investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration and his family. With control of the Senate, Democrats will still be able to confirm judicial nominees and executive appointees. But by losing the House, it will be nearly impossible for them to pass any meaningful legislation on voting rights, policing reform, abortion access, and other issues they failed to take action on when they had control of both chambers and the White House.

Here’s what five political strategists and academics told BuzzFeed News about the new political landscape.

Don’t expect compromises

In recent decades, Congress and the White House have managed to take action on shared legislative priorities in periods of divided control (think welfare reform in the 1990s and, more recently, COVID-19 pandemic relief). But that’s rare, said Sarah Binder, a political science professor at George Washington University.

“Things do happen,” Binder said, “but the intensity of partisanship makes it much much harder to legislate in divided government.”

Experts expect Republicans will stop Biden and Democrats’ plans to tackle climate change, codify the right to abortion, reform policing, protect transgender youth, and fight voter suppression. They will also likely shut down any continued investigation from the House Jan. 6 Committee as well as any examination of the impacts of the climate crisis. But simply shutting things down won’t be enough to prove that Republicans can govern; GOP strategist John Feehery said they may throw bills at Biden that they know he won’t sign as they try to make their case to potential 2024 voters.

“They're going to, on many levels, try to just put the Biden administration on the defensive and show their base that they’re fighting on behalf of them,” said Feehery, a lobbyist who spent 15 years working in the House Republican leadership.