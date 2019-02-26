Congress Has Voted To Massively Expand Public Lands And Create Four National Monuments

Tourists take picture of wildflowers in Death Valley National Park, one of the parks that would be expanded under the legislation.

Congress has passed a sweeping public lands conservation package that would protect millions of acres of land and rivers across the country and create more than 1 million acres of new wilderness and four national monuments.

The National Resources Management Act, approved in a 363–62 vote Tuesday in the House of Representatives, received overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers. It now heads to President Donald Trump, who, according to the Washington Post, is expected to sign it.

House Natural Resources Chair Raul M. Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, called the legislation a "massive win for the present and future of American conservation."



"This bill represents Congress at its best and truly gives the American people something to be excited about," Grijalva said in a statement. "Everyone from inner cities to suburbs to rural communities wins when we work together to preserve the outdoors."

The legislation protects large swaths of land from mining, designates 1.3 million acres of land in California, Utah, Oregon, and New Mexico as wilderness, and protects nearly 620 miles of rivers across several states from damming and other development.

The bill, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates will save taxpayers $9 million, would also permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which expired last year. The program uses private offshore oil and gas revenues to pay for conservation of federal lands for outdoor recreation and provide grants for state and local governments to create green space and provide access to natural resources.



"This benefits every congressional district, every county, every state in this country, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said before the House vote Tuesday.

The act expands the boundaries of several national parks, including Death Valley and Joshua Tree in California; Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park in Georgia; and establishes new national monuments in California, Utah, Mississippi, and Kentucky.



The monuments include the St. Francis Dam in Los Angeles County, where hundreds of people died after the structure collapsed in 1928; an area in Utah where a high density of Jurassic-era bones are located; the home of civil rights activists Medgar and Myrlie Evers in Jackson, Mississippi; and the Mill Springs Battlefield in Nancy, Kentucky, the site of the first decisive Union victory in the Civil War.

