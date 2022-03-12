The Officer Who Killed Ma'Khia Bryant Has Been Cleared Of Criminal Wrongdoing

A grand jury declined to charge the Ohio police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant seconds after arriving at the scene, clearing him of criminal wrongdoing, officials announced Friday.

Bryant was killed on April 20, 2021 by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at another woman dressed in pink outside the foster home where she lived. Police were responding to a 911 caller reporting that someone was trying to stab and fight them at the home.

She was killed the same day that former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd. In the days after Bryant's killing, TikTok videos she had recently made went viral as people grieved the death of yet another young Black person at the hands of police.

In a statement announcing the grand jury's decision, special prosecutors Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer — who were assigned the case due to a conflict of interest with the Franklin County prosecuting attorney's office — noted that under state law, "the use of deadly force by a police officer is justified when there exists an immediate or imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another," according to the Columbus Dispatch.

According to investigative files released by the Ohio Attorney General's office on Friday, Reardon had said in a written statement that when he fired his weapon at Bryant he was "in fear for the life of the female in pink."

"The suspect had a knife drawn back in her right hand and was starting to swing it forward to stab the female in pink," Reardon said.

Bryant's family members previously told reporters that she had gotten into an altercation with someone else at the foster home and that she grabbed a knife to defend herself.