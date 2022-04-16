10 People Were Shot After At Least One Person Opened Fire In A South Carolina Mall

Ten people were shot and two others were injured while trying to flee after a shooting at a South Carolina mall Saturday afternoon.

Police from several agencies responded to reports of gunfire at about 2:03 p.m. local time near the Gap store at the Columbiana Centre mall, said Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook. The chief said police believe the gunfire broke out after a conflict between at least three individuals who were armed.

"We don't believe this was random," Holbrook said during a press conference. "We believe that the individuals that were armed knew each other and there was some type of conflict that occurred that resulted in gunfire."



Those three people have been detained as persons of interest, Holbrook said. At this point, officials confirmed that at least one of the three fired their weapon inside the mall. He declined to provide their ages or the types of weapons they carried.

There were no fatalities in the shooting. Eight of the gunshot victims were transported to local hospitals while the other two took themselves to medical facilities. Two were in critical but stable condition and the others were all stable, Holbrook told reporters. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73.

While speaking with reporters Saturday evening, Holbrook said officials were still clearing stores to evacuate those who sheltered in place.

"Thank you to our citizens that exercised courage and were very patient with us," the chief said. "It’s unfortunate that we have to do this but you can tell that training and preparation paid off in this situation."



The investigation is ongoing.

Mall-goers described a chaotic scene as the shooting broke out. Witnesses said at first they thought the gunfire was rain but when they saw people running, they realized the sounds were actually rapid gunshots, according to the State.

Cindy Paris Rectenwald told the newspaper that people were "screaming and yelling" as they ran for the exits. Rectenwald said she and her daughter Rachel lost each other for a moment as they fled with the crowd.

It “was like something that’d you see in a movie,” she told the State.

In a statement released by police, Columbiana Centre said it was grateful for the "quick response" by mall security and law enforcement.

"Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted," the mall said.

The shooting at the busy mall comes three days after several people were shot in a subway car in New York City during the morning rush hour.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of April 12, at least 11,874 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

