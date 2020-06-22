 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Cole Sprouse Said Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him And "Riverdale" Castmates Are False

Trending

Cole Sprouse Said Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him And "Riverdale" Castmates Are False

"This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me."

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 22, 2020, at 12:24 a.m. ET

Posted on June 21, 2020, at 11:12 p.m. ET

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

Cole Sprouse

Actor Cole Sprouse has denied allegations circulating on Twitter that he sexually abused a woman at a party in 2013 after similar accusations were also lodged against three of his Riverdale costars Sunday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Sprouse, who earlier starred in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody with his twin brother, said all of the allegations were false — and damaging to victims of sexual assault.

"False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue," he said.

He added the anonymous accusations appeared to be an attempt to "cancel" him and other stars of the popular show.

"This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me," he said.

Earlier in the day, a newly created Twitter account with the handle @Victori66680029 accused Sprouse of "fondling" her breasts at a party in a series of tweets.

I want to tell about my sexual abuse by cole sprouse. It was at a party in 2013 when cole was at nyu. I was invited to one of his parties by a mutual friend, he came up during the party and started flirting with me and obviously I was flattered, we talked for quite a while,
Victoria @Victori66680029

I want to tell about my sexual abuse by cole sprouse. It was at a party in 2013 when cole was at nyu. I was invited to one of his parties by a mutual friend, he came up during the party and started flirting with me and obviously I was flattered, we talked for quite a while,

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans of the Riverdale actor quickly came to his defense, calling the allegations fake and pointing out similarities between other accounts accusing his costars Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart, and KJ Apa of sexual assault and harassment.

Morgan retweeted Sprouse's comments, and in her own Twitter thread, Reinhart said the actors were now considering legal action.

"I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously," Reinhart said. "But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse speak at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21, 2019

She added that she hoped the incident didn't discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.

"We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors," she said. "This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them."

Some also expressed skepticism about the accusations given that they were made all around the same time against four cast members of a single show.

Doesn't it seem strange that, in the same ace of time, the same type of profile created at the moment and only members of the cast of Riverdale, have been insulted for sexual harassment? Obviously if it really happened I fully support the victims. #colesprouse #vanessamorgan
romeosarah_ @romeosarah1

Doesn't it seem strange that, in the same ace of time, the same type of profile created at the moment and only members of the cast of Riverdale, have been insulted for sexual harassment? Obviously if it really happened I fully support the victims. #colesprouse #vanessamorgan

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also pointed out that the Twitter accounts behind the allegations have handles that follow the same format: a woman's name followed by a bunch of numbers.

Later on, the account that made allegations against Reinhart posted a tweet saying, "Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn't do jack shit. You will believe anything," according to screenshots of the tweet.

She was raped and abused by Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa, all of them part of the Riverdale Cast, minutes later, she said that it was a joke and she was just messing to prove Cole’s innocence. The IP address of the tweets (+)
anto | hws @sprousecabello

She was raped and abused by Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa, all of them part of the Riverdale Cast, minutes later, she said that it was a joke and she was just messing to prove Cole’s innocence. The IP address of the tweets (+)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans also criticized the tweets, saying that making jokes and false accusations about sexual assault hurts victims of sexual assault and makes it harder for them to speak up.

so the whole thing abt cole sprouse, kj apa and vanessa morgan turned out to be FAKE. WTF being sexually assaulted is such a SENSITIVE TOPIC and cant be lied abt and joked around. there are people who actually SUFFERS from it and cant SPEAK UP ABT THEIR STORY. WTFF DUDE GROW UP.
andréa ツ BLM @andreavocado_

so the whole thing abt cole sprouse, kj apa and vanessa morgan turned out to be FAKE. WTF being sexually assaulted is such a SENSITIVE TOPIC and cant be lied abt and joked around. there are people who actually SUFFERS from it and cant SPEAK UP ABT THEIR STORY. WTFF DUDE GROW UP.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweets were posted two days after a woman named Gabby claimed in a viral Twitter post that actor Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted her in 2014 when she was 17. Elgort said they had a consensual relationship and denied the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT