Cole Sprouse Said Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him And "Riverdale" Castmates Are False

Actor Cole Sprouse has denied allegations circulating on Twitter that he sexually abused a woman at a party in 2013 after similar accusations were also lodged against three of his Riverdale costars Sunday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Sprouse, who earlier starred in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody with his twin brother, said all of the allegations were false — and damaging to victims of sexual assault.

"False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue," he said.

He added the anonymous accusations appeared to be an attempt to "cancel" him and other stars of the popular show.

"This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me," he said.

Earlier in the day, a newly created Twitter account with the handle @Victori66680029 accused Sprouse of "fondling" her breasts at a party in a series of tweets.