Clyde Bellecourt, A Leader In Native Americans' Civil Rights Struggle, Has Died At Age 85

Clyde Bellecourt, a longtime leader in Native Americans' fight for civil rights, died Tuesday from cancer, his wife told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He was 85.

In 1968, Bellecourt helped found the American Indian Movement, which began as a local group in Minneapolis fighting against police brutality and discrimination against Native Americans. The AIM did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News, but confirmed his death to the Associated Press.

"He loved the Native people," his wife Peggy Bellecourt told the Star Tribune. "He loved being out there, trying to help improve conditions."

The organization widened its scope to take on national issues and went on to lead major protests nationwide in the 1970s, including a march to Washington, DC, known as the Trail of Broken Treaties. The demonstration was aimed at highlighting the federal government's failure to fulfill treaty obligations.

In 1973, AIM led a 71-day occupation of the town of Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota to protest the US and tribal governments. The occupation turned violent and two people were killed.