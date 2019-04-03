A Chinese Woman Carrying Four Cell Phones And Malware Was Arrested At Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort

A Chinese woman carrying four cell phones and a thumb drive containing malware was arrested and charged with unlawfully entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and lying to federal agents, according to a complaint filed Monday.

Yujing Zhang was permitted onto the Palm Beach resort grounds Saturday, March 30, passing through multiple checkpoints, restricted access warning signs, and federal law enforcement officials after telling a US Secret Service agent that she was going to the swimming pool.

During the incident, a protective zone around the resort grounds had been established for Trump's weekend visit. The president was at the estate at the time of the incident.

According to the complaint, Zhang, who is in her 30s, arrived at the first checkpoint in a parking lot across the street from Mar-a-Lago around 12:15 p.m. and presented the agent with two People's Republic of China passports with her name and photograph, according to the charging documents and the Secret Service.

The agent then provided Zhang's information to the resort security to verify whether she was listed on the club's access list, according to the complaint. When Mar-a-Lago security was unable to locate Zhang's name on the list, they called the beach club manager who informed them that Zhang was the last name of a member at the club.

Zhang was asked whether the member, referred to in the documents as "HZ," was her father, "but she did not give a definitive answer," according to the documents.

"Due to a potential language barrier issue, Mar-a-Lago believed her to be the relative of member Zhang and allowed her access onto the property," a Secret Service agent said in an affidavit.