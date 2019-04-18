More Than 100 High-End Cars Were Stolen Using An App In A Possible Chicago Crime Spree

Police are questioning more than a dozen people over the theft of 100 high-end vehicles in Chicago after a car sharing company reported that some of its fleet was stolen using its mobile app, forcing it to temporarily shut down the service in the city.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement Wednesday that the car sharing company, car2go or SHARE NOW, alerted authorities that its vehicles may have been taken through "deceptive" practices through the company's app.

"Due to the information provided by the company, numerous vehicles have been recovered and persons of interest are being questioned," the statement said. "The Chicago Police Department is working with the company to determine whether there [are] any other vehicles whose locations cannot be accounted for."

CBS Chicago reported that many of the vehicles were allegedly used to commit other crimes. Police did not provide any details about how the vehicles were used but said the investigation is ongoing.

