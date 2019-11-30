A Chicago Cop Was Captured On Video Body Slamming A Man On The Street. A Police Review Group Is Investigating

The man was slammed to the ground after allegedly spitting on the cop during an arrest, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A citizen accountability group is investigating after a Chicago police officer was recorded on video body slamming a man to the street during an arrest on Thanksgiving Day. In a now-viral video posted to Facebook, the officer is seen grabbing a man in a black hoodie and jeans by the waist then throwing him to the ground, causing the man's head to hit the sidewalk curb. The man lays motionless on the street for the remainder of the 43-second video as another officer stands over him.

Warning, this video is graphic! A man was seriously hurt after being slammed to the ground by @Chicago_Police on Thanksgiving Day in Chatham when he allegedly spit on an officer while being detained for drinking alcohol in public. @chicagosmayor Video captured by: Jovanna Jamison

The incident, which occurred Thursday afternoon, is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officer in the video has been "relieved of police powers" pending the investigation, Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said Friday. "The incident is under investigation as the actions in the video are concerning," police said in a statement. "If wrongdoing is discovered, officers will be held accountable." The Chicago Tribune reported that the man was thrown to the ground after allegedly licking an officer's face, threatening him, and spitting in his eye and mouth. Police were attempting to arrest the man for allegedly drinking in public in the 700 block of East 79th Street.



Jovonna Jamison / Via Facebook