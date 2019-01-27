A 3-Year-Old Who Was Found Alive After Vanishing Said He "Hung Out With A Bear For Two Days"

A 3-year-old boy who was found alive after being lost in the woods in North Carolina for two days told his family that he was hanging out with a bear.

Casey Hathaway wandered away from his grandmother’s yard in Ernul, North Carolina, Tuesday while playing with two other children. He was found alive two days later near where he vanished from after a massive search effort throughout the rural, wooded area.

On Friday, his aunt Breanna Hathaway wrote on Facebook that her 3-year-old nephew was "healthy, smiling, and talking."

"He said he hung out with a bear for two days," Breanna Hathaway wrote. "God sent him a friend to keep him safe. God is good God. Miracles do happen."