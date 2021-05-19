Capitol Police Officers Begged Congress To Investigate The Insurrection And Called Out Republicans For Downplaying The Violence

US Capitol Police officers embrace after the casket of Officer William Evans departed the Capitol Rotunda on April 13. Evans was killed after a man rammed through security and crashed into a barrier at the Capitol complex, forcing it into lockdown less than three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Officers of the US Capitol Police criticized Republican leaders' opposition to the creation of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots in a powerful letter released Wednesday afternoon as the House debated the measure.

"The brave men and women of the USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish," the members wrote, adding that the complex where they work still has broken doors and windows — visual reminders of the events of that day.

The letter was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin's office in an email to a bipartisan list of members' chiefs of staffs. The email, obtained by BuzzFeed News, says the Maryland Democrat has been "in discussions with several rank-and-file" officers and listened to them "describe their physical and emotional traumas" stemming from the deadly riots.

His office said the letter was from officers "who remain anonymous because they are afraid of retribution for speaking out."

"Mr. Raskin is hoping your bosses will read this letter, and consider the sentiments behind it, before the vote," the email reads.



A spokesperson for Capitol Police said the letter, which was penned on agency letterhead, was not an official department statement and that officials there had "no way of confirming it was even authorized by USCP personnel."



"The U.S. Capitol Police does NOT take positions on legislation," the spokesperson said in a statement.

It was not clear how many people supported the message of the letter, but the officers who provided it to Raskin’s office told them it represented the views of about 40 to 50 officers.

"It is inconceivable that some of the Members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th," the letter says. "Member safety was dependent upon the heroic actions of USCP. It is a privileged assumption for Members to have the point of view that 'it wasn't that bad.'"