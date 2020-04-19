At Least 10 People Were Killed In A Shooting Rampage In Canada
The suspected gunman impersonated a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer during a manhunt before he died, authorities said.
A 51-year-old Canadian man killed at least 10 people and led authorities on an hours-long manhunt on Sunday, during which he impersonated a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, authorities said.
The RCMP first responded to what they initially described as a firearms call Saturday night at a residence in Portapique, a community of about 100 people in Nova Scotia. When police arrived on the scene, they found several victims, both dead and injured, inside and outside of the home, but they could not locate the suspect.
RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said police were led to multiple sites in the area, including buildings that were on fire, as they searched for the suspect overnight and into the morning. Police later identified the suspect as Gabriel Wortman and said he appeared to have fled the area in what looked like an RCMP car and uniform.
They continued to search for the suspect throughout the province before locating him sometime Sunday morning. Leather said Wortman has been confirmed to be dead. It wasn't immediately clear how Wortman died.
Leather said that officers were "involved in terminating the threat," and at one point a shootout occurred.
Police still have not been able to process all of the crime scenes, Leather said Sunday evening, adding that the shooting locations were scattered throughout the province and that there were victims at several. At least 10 people had been found dead as of Sunday, including RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, he said.
"It’s in excess of 10," Leather said. "It almost certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10 I do not know."
Leather it was too early in the investigation to determine a motive for the rampage, but he said the circumstances suggested that there was some planning involved and that Wortman acted alone.
"The fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being random act," Leather said during a press conference.
Officials did not provide information on any possible relationships between the victims and the shooter, however, Leather said that some of the victims "appeared not to have a relationship with the assailant."
