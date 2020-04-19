At Least 10 People Were Killed In A Shooting Rampage In Canada

Tim Krochak / The Canadian Press via AP

A 51-year-old Canadian man killed at least 10 people and led authorities on an hours-long manhunt on Sunday, during which he impersonated a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, authorities said. The RCMP first responded to what they initially described as a firearms call Saturday night at a residence in Portapique, a community of about 100 people in Nova Scotia. When police arrived on the scene, they found several victims, both dead and injured, inside and outside of the home, but they could not locate the suspect. RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said police were led to multiple sites in the area, including buildings that were on fire, as they searched for the suspect overnight and into the morning. Police later identified the suspect as Gabriel Wortman and said he appeared to have fled the area in what looked like an RCMP car and uniform.

51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is the suspect in our active shooter investigation in #Portapique. There are several victims. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach. He’s described as a white man, bald, 6’2-6’3 with green eyes.

They continued to search for the suspect throughout the province before locating him sometime Sunday morning. Leather said Wortman has been confirmed to be dead. It wasn't immediately clear how Wortman died. Leather said that officers were "involved in terminating the threat," and at one point a shootout occurred. Police still have not been able to process all of the crime scenes, Leather said Sunday evening, adding that the shooting locations were scattered throughout the province and that there were victims at several. At least 10 people had been found dead as of Sunday, including RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, he said. "It’s in excess of 10," Leather said. "It almost certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10 I do not know." Leather it was too early in the investigation to determine a motive for the rampage, but he said the circumstances suggested that there was some planning involved and that Wortman acted alone.

#Colchester: Gabriel Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle & may be wearing an RCMP uniform. There's 1 difference btwn his car and our RCMP vehicles: the car #. The suspect's car is 28B11, behind rear passenger window. If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately.