Everyone In California Will Now Receive Earthquake Alerts On Their Phones Seconds Before The Ground Begins To Shake

Workers check the damage to Interstate 880 in Oakland after it collapsed during the Loma Prieta earthquake 30 years ago.

LOS ANGELES — Millions of people across California will now receive alerts on their phones seconds before the ground begins to shake during an earthquake, a major milestone in a years-long endeavor to better prepare residents for the Big One.

Standing in front of the backdrop of the Bay Bridge 30 years to the day after the catastrophic Loma Prieta earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, toppling buildings, collapsing part of the bridge and a major freeway, and causing dozens of deaths and thousands of injuries, officials announced Thursday that the nation's first statewide earthquake early warning system was ready to be released to the public.

"Today we are making a big leap forward in terms of focusing attention on prevention," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "This is about 10 seconds, it’s about 15 seconds, this could be as much as 20 seconds of early warning."

The new system will warn residents that shaking is about to begin through the wireless emergency system that uses the same delivery method to issue Amber Alerts, as well as a new app called MyShake. While the wireless alert system will automatically push notifications to cell phones, residents will need to download the app to receive the alerts in areas without cell phone coverage.

Developed by seismologists at the University of California, Berkeley, MyShake is designed to alert the public when a magnitude 4.5 earthquake or greater has been detected and has been shown to be faster than other alert delivery methods. The wireless emergency alerts will be sent in the event of a more significant quake — magnitude 5.0 or greater.

Depending on their proximity to the epicenter of an earthquake, people may receive alerts before, during, or even after shaking begins.

Still, officials hope the seconds of warning will give people enough time to drop and cover and save lives when the next earthquake inevitably strikes. The warnings will also allow time for doctors to suspend surgeries, operators to slow or stop transit systems, and for utilities to shut off gas and electrical lines.

“Twenty seconds — that’s not an insignificant amount of time to make sure we shut down or slow down the BART, make sure we slow down or shut down an elevator, ... to make sure we shut off … a transmission line in anticipation,” Newsom said.