A Doctor And His Girlfriend Will No Longer Face Charges Of Drugging And Raping Women

Prosecutors in California are dropping all charges against a surgeon and his girlfriend who were previously accused of drugging and raping a number of women, citing a lack of evidence.

Dr. Grant W. Robicheaux, who once appeared on Bravo reality show Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, and Cerissa Riley were charged in 2018 with kidnapping, rape by use of drugs, and other crimes. At the time, prosecutors accused the couple of engaging in a predatory pattern: meeting women in restaurants and bars, spiking their drinks, taking them to Robicheaux's apartment, and sexually assaulting them.

Prosecutors initially said they had more than 1,000 videos of what may be women being sexually abused. But on Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, who was elected after the case was filed, said there were no such videos.

"There is not a single piece of evidence or video or photo that shows an unconscious or incapacitated woman being sexually assaulted," Spitzer said during a press conference. "Not one."