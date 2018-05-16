10 Children Saved From A California Home Were Allegedly Waterboarded And Shot With Crossbows And BB Guns

The children were "punched, strangled, bitten, shot with weapons" and "subjected to ‘waterboarding’ and having scalding water poured on them,” prosecutors wrote in a motion to increase their mother's bail.

Ten children who were rescued from a California home filled with garbage and feces were waterboarded, shot with crossbows and BB guns, punched, strangled, and bitten, prosecutors allege.

In a motion granted Wednesday to increase bail, prosecutors detailed the alleged physical abuse that Ina Rogers and Jonathan Allen allegedly inflicted on children, who range in age from 4 months to 12 years old.

“On a continuous basis the children were getting punched, strangled, bitten, shot with weapons such as crossbows and bb guns, hit with weapons such as sticks and bats, subjected to ‘waterboarding’ and having scalding water poured on them,” Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez wrote in the motion.

The abuse resulted "varying forms of scars, including broken arms," Juarez added.

Officers found the children at the Fairfield home, which they described as squalid and unsafe, after receiving a call on March 31 about a missing 12-year-old. When police arrived, they found the missing child's nine siblings "huddled together on the living room floor," according to the motion.

"There were clothes, garbage, and feces scattered everywhere," Juarez wrote. "The children appeared to be skittish and spoke with speech impediments."

The officers eventually located the missing boy sleeping in the neighbor's yard, the motion states. The children were then taken from the home and placed into the custody of child welfare services and Allen and Rogers were arrested.

On Monday, Allen, 29, was arraigned on seven felony torture charges and nine counts of felony child abuse. He was being held at the Solano County jail in lieu of a $5.2 million bond after pleading not guilty.