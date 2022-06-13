Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Has Been Charged With Felony Stalking After Crashing Her And Sam Asghari's Wedding

Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander was charged on Monday with felony stalking after crashing the pop star's wedding at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, last week.

Alexander, 40, a childhood friend who was briefly married to Spears in 2004, was also charged with misdemeanor trespassing, vandalism, and battery, according to Ventura County Superior Court records.

Ventura County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister told BuzzFeed News the stalking charge stemmed from a "potential pattern of conduct of coming to the property."

"I have reasons to believe this was not the first time he had come to the property," Meister said.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested Alexander Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of a trespasser at Spears' mansion. He was initially booked on a Napa County warrant relating to felony grand theft and buying/receiving stolen property charges from a 2015 incident, according to online court records.



Meister said Alexander entered not guilty pleas on all four counts during a court appearance Monday. A representative from the public defender's office has been appointed to represent him, she said. His bail was set at $100,000. A criminal protective order has also been issued to prohibit Alexander from contacting Spears, officials said.

An Instagram Live video shared online by fans who rallied to the #FreeBritney cause regarding her conservatorship showed Alexander making his way into Spears' home, which was decorated for her wedding to longtime partner Sam Asghari.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News on Monday, attorney Mathew Rosengart, who has been representing Spears in proceedings over her now-defunct conservatorship, thanked authorities "for their prompt and professional work," saying that they have been "very responsive."

Sheriff's officials said previously that the battery allegation was related to an altercation Alexander had with Spears' private security team, which made the trespasser report.

Alexander is due to return to court Wednesday for a bail review hearing.