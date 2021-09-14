Britney Spears Took Her Instagram Page Down After Posting About Waiting More Than 13 Years To Be Free

"Again ... team #FreeBritney you guys fucking kick ass 💪🏼 !!!!!" the 39-year-old pop star wrote in her last post.

Chris Pizzello / Invision

Britney Spears took down her Instagram page Tuesday after she posted about waiting "13 years and counting" to be freed from her conservatorship. Shortly after, she wrote on Twitter that she was "taking a little break from social media" to celebrate her engagement. Over the weekend, Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari announced that they were engaged. "I'll be back soon," she tweeted.

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ Twitter: @britneyspears

In her most recent Instagram post, the 39-year-old pop star shared an article titled "Infusing Education With Heart," as she encouraged others who have been "confused or manipulated by a system," saying "you're not alone" and "you're not crazy."

"People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!!" the singer wrote. "I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!"

She also thanked the #FreeBritney movement, saying "you guys fucking kick ass."

Weird how Britney's Instagram was deleted after this post... 👀 https://t.co/g1LDFJSb70 Twitter: @ursobye