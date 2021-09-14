Britney Spears Took Her Instagram Page Down After Posting About Waiting More Than 13 Years To Be Free
"Again ... team #FreeBritney you guys fucking kick ass 💪🏼 !!!!!" the 39-year-old pop star wrote in her last post.
Britney Spears took down her Instagram page Tuesday after she posted about waiting "13 years and counting" to be freed from her conservatorship.
Shortly after, she wrote on Twitter that she was "taking a little break from social media" to celebrate her engagement. Over the weekend, Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari announced that they were engaged.
"I'll be back soon," she tweeted.
In her most recent Instagram post, the 39-year-old pop star shared an article titled "Infusing Education With Heart," as she encouraged others who have been "confused or manipulated by a system," saying "you're not alone" and "you're not crazy."
"People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!!" the singer wrote. "I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!"
She also thanked the #FreeBritney movement, saying "you guys fucking kick ass."
A representative for Instagram's parent company, Facebook, said the platform did not remove Spears' account.
"There are a number of reasons why a post or account may no longer be accessible from its prior URL, including, for example, if the person deleted their account," they added.
Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who is representing her in her conservatorship case, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
Her Instagram hiatus comes just days after her father, Jamie Spears, unexpectedly filed a petition to terminate the legal arrangement that has put him and others in control of his daughter's life and her money since 2008.
For years, Spears has used her Instagram account to communicate with her fans and the public. In recent months, after telling a judge in a public hearing that she believed her conservatorship was "abusive," Spears has posted more frequently about the court-mandated arrangement and voiced support for the #FreeBritney movement.
In July, Spears formally requested the court remove her father as conservator and replace him with a professional fiduciary and forensic accountant. The court is scheduled to consider the request on Sept. 29.
