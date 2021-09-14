 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Britney Spears Took Her Instagram Page Down After Posting About Waiting More Than 13 Years To Be Free

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Britney Spears Took Her Instagram Page Down After Posting About Waiting More Than 13 Years To Be Free

"Again ... team #FreeBritney you guys fucking kick ass 💪🏼 !!!!!" the 39-year-old pop star wrote in her last post.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 14, 2021, at 5:56 p.m. ET

Posted on September 14, 2021, at 5:08 p.m. ET

Chris Pizzello / Invision

Britney Spears took down her Instagram page Tuesday after she posted about waiting "13 years and counting" to be freed from her conservatorship.

Shortly after, she wrote on Twitter that she was "taking a little break from social media" to celebrate her engagement. Over the weekend, Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari announced that they were engaged.

"I'll be back soon," she tweeted.

Britney Spears @britneyspears

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @britneyspears

In her most recent Instagram post, the 39-year-old pop star shared an article titled "Infusing Education With Heart," as she encouraged others who have been "confused or manipulated by a system," saying "you're not alone" and "you're not crazy."

"People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!!" the singer wrote. "I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!"

She also thanked the #FreeBritney movement, saying "you guys fucking kick ass."

SL04N @ursobye

Weird how Britney's Instagram was deleted after this post... 👀 https://t.co/g1LDFJSb70

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ursobye

A representative for Instagram's parent company, Facebook, said the platform did not remove Spears' account.

"There are a number of reasons why a post or account may no longer be accessible from its prior URL, including, for example, if the person deleted their account," they added.

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who is representing her in her conservatorship case, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Her Instagram hiatus comes just days after her father, Jamie Spears, unexpectedly filed a petition to terminate the legal arrangement that has put him and others in control of his daughter's life and her money since 2008.

For years, Spears has used her Instagram account to communicate with her fans and the public. In recent months, after telling a judge in a public hearing that she believed her conservatorship was "abusive," Spears has posted more frequently about the court-mandated arrangement and voiced support for the #FreeBritney movement.

In July, Spears formally requested the court remove her father as conservator and replace him with a professional fiduciary and forensic accountant. The court is scheduled to consider the request on Sept. 29.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT