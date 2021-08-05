Britney Spears' Dad Tried To Stop Her From Going To Hawaii For A Vacation, Her Attorney Said

Jamie Spears "ultimately relented," but her attorney argued the objection underscored the need to remove him from the conservatorship.

Jordan Strauss / AP

Britney Spears' father disapproved of her wanting to travel to Hawaii last month, her attorney said in new court papers, arguing that even though he changed his mind, the objection emphasized why removing him from her conservatorship is an urgent matter. Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart cited the dispute in an application filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday, asking that a Sept. 29 hearing on the 39-year-old pop star's request to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate be moved up. "In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," Rosengart wrote in the filing. "Every day matters." He later added that while rescheduling the hearing on the singer's request to remove her father to an earlier date is "important," the "immediate suspension" of Jamie Spears "would be the most effective interim remedy, in the best interests of Ms. Spears." Anyone who follows the singer on social media knows how much she loves traveling to Hawaii. In a recent post about a trip to Maui, Spears wrote that she liked "the sound of the ocean at night" and "hearing people laughing" from her balcony.

"There’s a togetherness here and it’s endless !!!" she wrote.

In Thursday's filing, Rosengart paints Spears' father in a hypocritical light when it comes to decisions about how to spend his daughter's money. According to the document, counsel for Jamie Spears has cost the estate $1,356,293 in attorney's fees from October 2020 through June 2021. The conservator also pays himself $16,000 a month from the estate, plus $2,000 a month for office expenses. "These spendthrift ways are particularly problematic when contrasted with the stringent, 'absolutely microscopic control' Mr. Spears has exerted over his daughter, evidently since her childhood and continuing through today," Rosengart wrote, referencing language the singer's mother Lynne Spears used in a recent declaration in support of the petition to remove Jamie Spears from the legal arrangement.

Nick Ut / AP Jamie Spears in 2012