Britney Spears’ Dad Said He’s Preparing To Step Down From Her Conservatorship

Jamie Spears intends to step down as conservator of Britney Spears’ estate, he said in a new court filing, paving the way for the pop star to be free of the control her father has held over her life for more than 13 years.



In a 12-page document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday, an attorney for the singer's dad wrote that while there are “no actual grounds for suspending or removing” him, he didn't think prolonging the "public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

"Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator," his attorney Vivian Thoreen said in the filing.



Thoreen added that Jamie Spears will step aside after several outstanding issues related to his management of the estate are resolved, arguing that "there are no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears' immediate suspension."

Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Rosengart vowed to continue an investigation into whether the pop star's fortune was mismanaged, but called Jamie Spears' promise to leave the conservatorship "vindication for Britney."

"We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,” his statement said. “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

Last month, Spears formally requested the court remove her father as conservator and replace him with Jason Rubin, a professional fiduciary and forensic accountant. The move was supported by Jodi Montgomery, the current conservator of the singer's personal life; her medical team; and her mother, Lynne Spears, according to court documents.

The expected departure of Jamie Spears is the latest in a series of major shifts in the singer's case after she derided the conservatorship in a public hearing on June 23, calling the arrangement "abusive" and asking that it be ended without her having to undergo an evaluation.