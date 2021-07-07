Here's The Official Transcript Of Britney Spears' Explosive Conservatorship Hearing
During the June 23 hearing, the 39-year-old pop star shared a series of shocking revelations as she asked the judge to end her conservatorship.
Britney Spears stunned the world last month when she told a judge in an emotional and explosive hearing that she believed her conservatorship, the legal arrangement that has put her father and a team of lawyers in control of her life, was abusive and has prevented her from making basic decisions about her life — and her body.
Now, the official transcript of the June hearing is part of the public court record.
On Wednesday, the 40-page document was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as an exhibit in a petition asking the court to appoint a new guardian to assist Spears in her search for her own attorney.
Here's the full transcript.
