Here's The Official Transcript Of Britney Spears' Explosive Conservatorship Hearing

During the June 23 hearing, the 39-year-old pop star shared a series of shocking revelations as she asked the judge to end her conservatorship.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 7, 2021, at 5:17 p.m. ET

Chris Pizzello / AP

Britney Spears stunned the world last month when she told a judge in an emotional and explosive hearing that she believed her conservatorship, the legal arrangement that has put her father and a team of lawyers in control of her life, was abusive and has prevented her from making basic decisions about her life — and her body.

Now, the official transcript of the June hearing is part of the public court record.

On Wednesday, the 40-page document was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as an exhibit in a petition asking the court to appoint a new guardian to assist Spears in her search for her own attorney.

Here's the full transcript.

