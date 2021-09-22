Britney Spears Wants Her Dad Out Of Her Conservatorship More Than Ever Now That She’s Engaged

"Given that Ms. Spears's relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears's continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears's best interests," the filing states.

In the filing, Rosengart said he and the 39-year-old pop star were in the process of hiring a family law attorney to draw up the prenup agreement, noting that the conservatorship legally requires that the conservator of her estate, her dad, be involved.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Rosengart said that while the singer was looking forward to "the prompt termination of the conservatorship, and to her freedom," she is moving forward with her July 26 request that Jamie Spears be suspended, calling his removal is "a prerequisite to the immediate restoration" of her "dignity and fundamental rights."

On Wednesday, Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a second supplemental petition to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate, arguing that her father’s continued involvement would harm negotiations of a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé , Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears again called for the immediate suspension of her father from the conservatorship that has given him control over her life for more than 13 years, saying in a new court filing that now that she is engaged, his removal is even more imperative.

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears asked the court to end the conservatorship, saying that if his daughter "believes that she can handle her own life," then he "believes she should get that chance." It was a shocking development in the highly watched case, given that Jamie Spears has for years dismissed calls to free his daughter from the court-mandated arrangement — which is typically used in cases of severe disability or dementia.

Even after the pop star told the court in an emotional public hearing on June 23 that the arrangement was abusive, Jamie Spears had resisted pressure to step aside. In court filings, he has maintained that he has appropriately managed his daughter's finances. He also tried to distance himself from her personal and medical care in light of her statements about not being allowed to ride in her boyfriend's car or go to the doctor to get her IUD removed.

But in his petition filed Sept. 7, his attorney wrote that he believed his daughter was "entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required."

The petition came days after Rosengart accused him of trying to extort approximately $2 million from his daughter in exchange for resigning. Jamie Spears' attorney had said that he intended to step down as conservator, but only after resolving certain issues, including outstanding payments to him, his legal team, and his daughter's former manager.

In Wednesday's filing, Rosengart described her father's decision to file a petition to terminate the conservatorship as "a 180-degree reversal" of his position. But, Rosengart added, while Britney Spears "rejects her father’s recounting of history" and believes that his request was motivated by self-interest, she agrees that it's time for the conservatorship to end.

He wrote that because the court will likely seek a plan for the "winding up and termination" of the conservatorship, Britney Spears plans to appoint "a temporary, short-term" conservator to replace her father "until the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall."

Rosengart added that he is continuing to investigate Jamie Spears for conservatorship abuse and any potential mismanagement of the pop star's estate.



The court will consider both the petitions to remove Jamie Spears and terminate the conservatorship altogether at a hearing next Wednesday in Los Angeles.

