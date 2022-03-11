Brian Laundrie's Parents Knew He Killed Gabby Petito But Hid The Information, A New Lawsuit Says

Brian Laundrie's parents knew he had killed his fiancé Gabby Petito, whose disappearance last year sparked national headlines and a social media uproar, but hid that information from her parents — and authorities — for weeks as they searched for answers, according to a new lawsuit.

In a complaint filed in Sarasota County, Florida, court on Thursday, Petito's parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, revealed new details about their daughter's death as they accused Laundrie's mother and father, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, of withholding information about what had happened to their daughter.

According to the complaint, Laundrie, who killed himself last fall after claiming responsibility for Petito's death, told his parents what he had done the day after she died on Aug. 27. His parents then tried to make arrangements for Laundrie to leave the country as Petito's family was "desperately searching for information concerning their daughter," the complaint states.

"Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie knew of the mental suffering and anguish of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, and knew that they could alleviate, at least in part, such mental suffering and anguish by disclosing what they knew about the well-being and the location of the remains of Gabrielle Petito, yet they repeatedly refused to do so," the complaint adds.