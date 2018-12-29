BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Bre Payton, A Fox News Commentator And Writer For The Federalist, Has Died At 26

Bre Payton, A Fox News Commentator And Writer For The Federalist, Has Died At 26

The young journalist was found unconscious by a friend on Thursday morning.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Headshot of Stephanie K. Baer

Stephanie K. Baer

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 28, 2018, at 9:49 p.m. ET

Bre Payton
Facebook

Bre Payton

Bre Payton, a writer for the conservative news site the Federalist and regular guest on Fox News, died Friday in San Diego after suddenly falling ill. She was 26.

The Federalist confirmed Payton's death, writing in an obituary that the young journalist "became a rising star on cable news."

"Bre brightened the lives of everyone around her," the obituary read. "She was joyful, hard-working, and compassionate, and she leaves behind friends and colleagues for whom she brought nothing but sweetness and light."

According to a Caring Bridge entry shared on Twitter by Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, a friend found Payton "unresponsive and barely breathing" in her room Thursday morning and called 911. Hospital staff later determined Payton was sick with the H1N1 flu and meningitis, the post stated.

"Last we saw her, she was her funny, smart, vivacious self," Domenech wrote on Twitter. "Now lost to us so suddenly."

Morgan Murtaugh, who said she was the one who found Payton, also confirmed Payton's death in a tweet.

"Please send prayers to her family," Murtaugh wrote. "Rest in paradise you beautiful soul."

Thank you everyone for your prayers. It is with a heavy heart that I type this. Unfortunately Bre has passed. Please send prayers to her family. Rest in paradise you beautiful soul. https://t.co/pMFCZNaqKl
Morgan Murtaugh @morganmurtaugh

Thank you everyone for your prayers. It is with a heavy heart that I type this. Unfortunately Bre has passed. Please send prayers to her family. Rest in paradise you beautiful soul. https://t.co/pMFCZNaqKl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meghan McCain, the daughter of late senator John McCain and Domenech's wife, described Payton as "a wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman."

"Ben and I are absolutely gutted and horrified by this news," McCain tweeted. "We are less without her - in every possible way."

Ben and I are absolutely gutted and horrified by this news. Our prayers for @Bre_payton and her family. We are less without her - in every possible way. A wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman. Sending prayers to all of her family and friends during this darkness. https://t.co/K5nfRiB7gy
Meghan McCain @MeghanMcCain

Ben and I are absolutely gutted and horrified by this news. Our prayers for @Bre_payton and her family. We are less without her - in every possible way. A wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman. Sending prayers to all of her family and friends during this darkness. https://t.co/K5nfRiB7gy

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to the Federalist, Payton graduated from Patrick Henry College in 2015 with a degree in journalism. She joined the news site in April 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT