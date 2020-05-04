A 5-Year-Old Boy Was Pulled Over While Trying To Drive To California To Buy A Lamborghini

A 5-year-old boy in Utah was pulled over Monday while trying to drive to California — to buy a Lamborghini.

At about 12:15 p.m., a highway patrol trooper was trying to catch up to a speeder on southbound Interstate 15 in Ogden when he came across what he initially thought was an impaired driver or someone experiencing a medical emergency traveling at 32 mph in a 70 mph zone, Lt. Nick Street told BuzzFeed News.



"There’s a curve in the road and he was kind of having a hard time making the curve," Street said.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and when he approached the vehicle he found a small boy on the verge of tears, sitting on the edge of the seat with both feet on the brake pedal.

After the trooper helped him put the car in gear and turn off the engine, the boy told him he was 5 years old and that he had left home to drive to California because he wanted to buy a Lamborghini.

"He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet," the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

A dash camera video of the traffic stop shows a light colored compact SUV driving slowly down the interstate, moving across lanes without using any turning signals, before the trooper turns on his siren.