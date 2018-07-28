BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Stunning Pictures Show The Blood Moon During The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century

news

These Stunning Pictures Show The Blood Moon During The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century

The eclipse was visible on much of the Earth, except North and Central America, and lasted for nearly four hours Friday, with totality lasting for one hour, 42 minutes, and 57 seconds.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Headshot of Stephanie K. Baer

Stephanie K. Baer

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 27, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Viewers across the globe, except in North and Central America, were treated to a "blood moon" eclipse Friday night in what experts said was the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through Earth's shadow.

Friday's celestial event lasted for nearly four hours with the moon being totally obscured by Earth's shadow for 1 hour, 42 minutes, and 57 seconds, according to the American Astronomical Society. During totality, the moon appeared reddish in color in what's known as the "blood moon" phenomenon where the moon is illuminated by sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere.

A blood moon rises above Germany.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

A blood moon rises above Germany.

A blood moon rises behind Hohenzollern Castle in Hechingen, Germany.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

A blood moon rises behind Hohenzollern Castle in Hechingen, Germany.

The moon rises next to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.
Gregorio Borgia / AP

The moon rises next to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT
A blood moon is seen behind a statute of the ancient Greek goddess Hera in Athens, Greece.
Aris Messinis / AFP / Getty Images

A blood moon is seen behind a statute of the ancient Greek goddess Hera in Athens, Greece.

A combo of six pictures shows a the eclipse in various states in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP / Getty Images

A combo of six pictures shows a the eclipse in various states in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

A blood moon is seen behind a dome of the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.
Chris Mcgrath / Getty Images

A blood moon is seen behind a dome of the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

The blood moon is seen above Petronas Twin Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Yam G-jun / AP

The blood moon is seen above Petronas Twin Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

ADVERTISEMENT
The moon rises over the temple of Apollo in Corinth, Greece.
Valerie Gache / AFP / Getty Images

The moon rises over the temple of Apollo in Corinth, Greece.

The moon turns red over the Sydney skyline in Australia.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

The moon turns red over the Sydney skyline in Australia.

A blood moon seen over the American Memorial of the Montsec hill in Montsec, France.
Jean-christophe Verhaegen / AFP / Getty Images

A blood moon seen over the American Memorial of the Montsec hill in Montsec, France.


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT