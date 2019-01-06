A Blind Woman Sued Beyoncé's Company Alleging The Singer's Website Is In Violation Of The ADA

A blind woman is suing Beyoncé's management company alleging that the singer's website is in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act because it is inaccessible for people who are visually impaired.

The class action suit, filed Thursday against Parkwood Entertainment LLC in the US District Court Southern District of New York, states that the plaintiff, is unable to independently browse and navigate the website www.Beyonce.com because it lacks certain code and features that allow people with vision loss to access online information.

By not providing these accommodations, the company is denying equal access to the website in violation of the rights of people with visual impairments under the ADA, the suit argues.

"The one and only form of entertainment that truly presents an even playing field between the visually-impaired and the sighted is the joy of music," the complaint states, adding that artists' websites serve as venue for fans to learn more about the artist, access news and tour information, and shop for merchandise.

"Unfortunately, this is where the connection between artist and fan end — at least where the fan is blind or visually-impaired," the complaint continues.

The plaintiff, identified as Mary Conner of New York, is legally blind and cannot use a computer without the assistance of screen reader software that vocalizes visual information on a computer screen, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit says that Conner has been a fan of Beyoncé for years, but when she tried to access the singer's website she was unable to because it lacked alternative text (code embedded beneath images), prompting information, accessible drop-down menus, and other accommodations that allow blind shoppers to locate and fill-out online forms.