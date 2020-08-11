Police Held Three Black Teens At Gunpoint After Witnesses Say They Were Chased By A Man With A Knife

"Put your guns down. They’re kids," one bystander said. "They weren't doing anything."

A video that went viral Monday showed Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies detaining three Black teens at gunpoint after witnesses say they had called police to report that a man armed with a knife was chasing the boys. The video, which was originally posted on Instagram by the mother of one of the boys, showed a tense situation in Santa Clarita where the three were handcuffed one by one with firearms pointed in their direction as bystanders pleaded with deputies to deescalate the situation, asserting that they were actually the victims. "It’s not them," multiple people are heard yelling. "Put your guns down. They’re kids," another person says. "They weren't doing anything."

Police in Santa Clarita point their guns & arrest the teenagers who needed their help

Another woman is heard telling the teens to "keep your hands up" and "put your hands up." The three young men, whose exact ages were not known, are seen in the video walking backward one at a time toward deputies, who then handcuff them and place them in squad cars. A woman who identifies herself as the manager of the nearby Buffalo Wild Wings tells the deputies that she is the one who called 911, saying she reported that "there is a male Hispanic outside the parking lot chasing three African American kids with a knife." "There's a crazy man running around our parking lot chasing kids, trying to stab them, and you come here and approach the kids that we're trying to help like that with guns," she says. "And the crazy man is running down the street with a knife."