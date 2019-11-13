A Black Server Says He Was Sent A Food Order With The N-Word. A Manager Said It Was “A Joke.”

The 21-year-old Arizona college student said after he confronted his manager about the order his hours at the restaurant were cut.

A black restaurant server said his coworkers sent him a food order with the N-word last month but management brushed it off as a joke. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Rakevion White, a 21-year-old student at Arizona State University, said the two employees behind the Oct. 22 stunt at the Breakfast Club in Phoenix still have not been disciplined. Instead, White told BuzzFeed News that since he addressed the incident with management his hours have been reduced and he has only been assigned to work one shift as a server — effectively preventing him from earning tips.

"They're making light of the situation and pretty much still allowing it to go on," White said.

White, who started working at the Phoenix breakfast restaurant in February, said he was working on the kitchen line as a server assistant the morning of Oct. 22 when he noticed a new order appear on the kitchen line screen. "It pretty much let’s me know that another order had come in for me to fulfill or whatnot, and so that's when I saw the order and it said 'Nigga Order' on it," White said. He was certain the message was directed at him because he was the only one working in that area of the restaurant at the time, he said. White confronted a coworker who was serving the bar where the order had been placed and asked her to remove it. "I asked her if she could take the order down or change the name because I was offended by it and I was upset that she was sending something in like that to me, and she said that she didn’t know how to take it down," White said, adding that she just laughed and "pretty much disregarded how I felt about it." White said when he went to talk to a manager about what happened he learned that a second coworker had been involved in entering the order but was told that "it was more than likely a joke." "It made me feel uncomfortable because it’s like, OK well, you're pretty much saying it's acceptable but since they explained to you that they were joking then I should be OK with it," White said.

