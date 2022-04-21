Blac Chyna Played Off An Incident That Made The Kardashians Worry About Her And Rob, Saying She Was Just Joking Around

During cross examination Wednesday, Rhodes, the Kardashians' attorney, pressed Chyna on the details of that incident, which he previously told jurors made his clients "very upset" and concerned.

He asked her repeatedly if she had been drinking that night, to which she said no, but later admitted that she couldn't be, as Rhodes put it, "100% sure" that she didn't "have a drop of alcohol."

He asked her if she put her finger on the trigger of the gun, but she said no.

"I grabbed it being funny," Chyna testified. "It was a joke."

"To you," Rhodes said.

"To him, too," Chyna responded.

She testified that she did not point the gun at Rob. Instead, she said she held it up, pointing it at the ceiling.

"You're saying to the jury that you had a gun in your hand but that was a joke," Rhodes asked. He posed a similar question about the phone cord, which she acknowledged was touching the skin on his neck while she held it from behind him.

Rhodes then asked about the damage Chyna admitted to causing during her direct examination. She testified that she smashed a gingerbread house that had been gifted to her by Kris, a large TV, and part of a door at Kylie's house, where the two were living at the time.

Rhodes asked if she hit the TV with a metal rod, but Chyna said she did not remember what she used to strike it, saying she "was so furious" over Rob accusing her of cheating, taking her phone, and locking himself in a closet.

"I think I just hit it one time," Chyna said.

"Was that a joke," Rhodes asked.

"No," she responded.

"So that was serious," Rhodes said.

"Yes," Chyna said.

While Rob was still inside the closet, Chyna testified that Kris's boyfriend Corey Gamble arrived at the house. Before Rob took her phone, Chyna said she called Kris for help, as she had done previously when she had arguments with Rob.

Chyna testified that Gamble went to the closet where Rob had locked himself inside and then directed him to get his things and leave the house. As Rob was leaving, Chyna followed and pleaded that he give her back her phone, she testified.

Rhodes asked Chyna whether Gamble had to "physically separate" the two as Rob tried to leave. After Chyna dismissed the idea that they needed to "physically" be kept apart, Rhodes confronted her with a February 2020 deposition of hers where she said, according to the attorney, that "obviously he had to take us apart."

Still, Chyna said she did not have any "physical contact" with Rob.

"I'm still asking him where's my phone," she testified. "Let me have my phone."

Rhodes also asked Chyna whether she threw a patio chair toward Rob's car as he left. But Chyna said she "didn't pick up nothing."

After Rob and Gamble left the house, Chyna packed up her things and left. She and Rob never lived together again, however, the former couple continued to be engaged after the incident, Chyna testified.

Rhodes' cross examination of her is expected to continue Thursday.