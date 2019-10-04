A Potential Employer Called A 24-Year-Old Unprofessional For Posting Bikini Photos And It Backfired

"I really didn't think that an employer that obviously showed interest in me ... would use me as an example of what not to do when applying for jobs and call me unprofessional."

When Emily Clow came across a job posting for a marketing position at an Austin-based company that helps entrepreneurs grow their business, she thought it could be a great opportunity for her to use her social media and sales experience. But soon after submitting an application, Clow, 24, discovered that the potential employer was using her personal social media posts against her.

After asking Clow to fill out additional application materials, the company, Kickass Masterminds, took a photo of her in a bikini from her Instagram account and posted it to the company's story, warning other applicants to not "share your social media accounts with a potential employer if this is the kind of content on it."



Emily Clow A screenshot of the company's Instagram story post.

"I am looking for a professional marketer - not a bikini model," the Kickass Masterminds story post read. "Go on with your bad self and do whatever in private. But this is not doing you any favors finding a professional job." Clow tweeted about the experience Tuesday, saying she felt "objectified" and was "baffled" that the company would do such a thing.

i was objectified earlier today by a company because of a picture of me in a bikini. they claimed it made me an “unprofessional.” they screenshot the photo, posted it on their insta story and called me out. i am still baffled that the company handled it in such a manner.

Her tweet has since gone viral, garnering support from thousands of people online, including some who have even offered to help Clow find a job. "The support is absolutely phenomenal," she told BuzzFeed News. Clow said she was shocked when she saw her photo on the company's Instagram story and wasn't sure at first how to react. "I felt like I was being objectified," she said. "She basically said, 'Hey, you can't post anything outside of work of you wearing a bikini,' which most girls wear at pools. Like, I don’t think anyone wears sweatpants to the pool or anything."

She asked the company to take down the post three times, Clow said, once via email and twice through Instagram messages. After her third try, the company blocked her on the social media platform.

