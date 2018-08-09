An Arkansas Police Officer Who Told Two Black Men "You Don't Belong In My City" Has Been Fired

"I never thought that I would go there and feel feared or feel like a target," said Demarcus Bunch, who recorded the encounter.

A police officer in Arkansas has been fired after he was recorded last month telling two black men "you don't belong in my city."

Demarcus Bunch, 28, told BuzzFeed News in an interview Thursday that he and his cousin were driving to an apartment complex they grew up at in England, Arkansas, on July 21 to film a music video with some friends when they noticed the officer following them.

When they arrived at the complex, the officer was still behind them, so the two cousins decided to let him know "[they're] not causing any problems or anything like that," said Bunch, who posted a video of the incident on Facebook Tuesday.

In the video, Bunch's cousin Shannon Scribner walks up to the officer, shakes his hand, introduces himself, and tells the officer, who introduces himself as Mike Moore, that they're trying to make a video.

Bunch, who is recording the video, tells Moore they are nephews of Dale Scribner, an officer with the England Police Department.

"I thought that might lighten the situation a little bit," Bunch told BuzzFeed News.